U.S. Calls for Full Investigation into Georgia's Electoral Violations
The U.S. State Department supports a comprehensive investigation into reports of election violations in Georgia. While the Georgian government claims fair elections, observers noted significant breaches. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller mentioned that the U.S. is still reviewing the results and warned of potential consequences if reforms are not made.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:55 IST
