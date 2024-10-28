Left Menu

U.S. Calls for Full Investigation into Georgia's Electoral Violations

The U.S. State Department supports a comprehensive investigation into reports of election violations in Georgia. While the Georgian government claims fair elections, observers noted significant breaches. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller mentioned that the U.S. is still reviewing the results and warned of potential consequences if reforms are not made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has aligned with election observers, demanding a thorough investigation into all reports of electoral violations in Georgia.

Despite the Georgian government's declaration of free and fair elections, observers have pointed out significant breaches in the process.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Washington is yet to provide its final assessment of the election outcome but hinted at possible repercussions if Georgia's government fails to enact necessary changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

