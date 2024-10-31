Kishor Critiques BJP's Intentions in 'One Nation One Election' Debate

Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the 'One Nation One Election' policy, Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor expressed conditional support for the initiative, provided it is conducted with genuine intentions. Kishor criticized the BJP, alleging that the party raises the issue only when it suits their political advantage.

Kishor pointed out that the 'One Nation One Election' model existed until 1965. He accused BJP of selectively timing elections, using Jharkhand's multi-phase polling as an example, to gain an electoral edge by coordinating them when they are riding a favorable wave.

Despite acknowledging the concept's merits, Kishor stressed that the intent behind new laws must be scrutinized to avoid misuse for political gains. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi advocated for the initiative, stating it could fortify India's democracy and improve resource utilization, aligning it with other national integration efforts such as GST and Aadhar.

