Kishor Critiques BJP's Intentions in 'One Nation One Election' Debate

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor supports the 'One Nation One Election' initiative if intentions are right but criticizes BJP's motives. He claims the BJP discusses the initiative only when politically advantageous, highlighting discrepancies in election timings. PM Modi advocates for the initiative to strengthen democracy and optimize resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:45 IST
Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the 'One Nation One Election' policy, Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor expressed conditional support for the initiative, provided it is conducted with genuine intentions. Kishor criticized the BJP, alleging that the party raises the issue only when it suits their political advantage.

Kishor pointed out that the 'One Nation One Election' model existed until 1965. He accused BJP of selectively timing elections, using Jharkhand's multi-phase polling as an example, to gain an electoral edge by coordinating them when they are riding a favorable wave.

Despite acknowledging the concept's merits, Kishor stressed that the intent behind new laws must be scrutinized to avoid misuse for political gains. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi advocated for the initiative, stating it could fortify India's democracy and improve resource utilization, aligning it with other national integration efforts such as GST and Aadhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

