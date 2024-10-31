Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Impact on Festivals and Economy
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP's economic policies, highlighting how inflation and profiteering have overshadowed festive spirits. He accuses the BJP government of negligence and claims that development is marked by rising crime instead. Yadav promotes his party as the protective alternative for citizens.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing their policies of draining joy from traditional festivals. He attributed a surge in living costs to super inflation under BJP rule, exacerbated by unchecked profiteering rather than demand-driven factors.
Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, noted that the common people are burdened with economic challenges, yet the government invests in grand advertisements touting vague developmental successes. In contrast, he claims, criminal activity is the only aspect showing significant growth.
The SP chief further highlighted issues such as delayed salaries for workers, an unresolved power crisis, and stunted industrial progress, arguing that BJP's governance has failed citizens and muddied the nation's image.
