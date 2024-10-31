Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Impact on Festivals and Economy

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP's economic policies, highlighting how inflation and profiteering have overshadowed festive spirits. He accuses the BJP government of negligence and claims that development is marked by rising crime instead. Yadav promotes his party as the protective alternative for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:10 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Impact on Festivals and Economy
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing their policies of draining joy from traditional festivals. He attributed a surge in living costs to super inflation under BJP rule, exacerbated by unchecked profiteering rather than demand-driven factors.

Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, noted that the common people are burdened with economic challenges, yet the government invests in grand advertisements touting vague developmental successes. In contrast, he claims, criminal activity is the only aspect showing significant growth.

The SP chief further highlighted issues such as delayed salaries for workers, an unresolved power crisis, and stunted industrial progress, arguing that BJP's governance has failed citizens and muddied the nation's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024