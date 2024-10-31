Diplomatic Diwali Greetings: Modi Meets Dhankhar

In a festive gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to exchange Diwali greetings. This meeting underscores the importance of maintaining strong relationships among India's top leaders.

The Vice President's secretariat took to X, sharing photos that captured the cordial atmosphere of the gathering. The event not only celebrated Diwali but also demonstrated the enduring strength of political bonds in India.

As the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the Vice-President's Enclave, the spirit of the festival was evident, emphasizing unity and collaboration at the highest levels of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)