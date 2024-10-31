Left Menu

Diplomatic Diwali Greetings: Modi Meets Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to exchange Diwali greetings. The meeting was cordial, marked by a sense of celebration, and emphasized the strengthening of political ties. Pictures of the meeting were shared on X, highlighting the festive spirit among India's political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:33 IST
Diplomatic Diwali Greetings: Modi Meets Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a festive gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to exchange Diwali greetings. This meeting underscores the importance of maintaining strong relationships among India's top leaders.

The Vice President's secretariat took to X, sharing photos that captured the cordial atmosphere of the gathering. The event not only celebrated Diwali but also demonstrated the enduring strength of political bonds in India.

As the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the Vice-President's Enclave, the spirit of the festival was evident, emphasizing unity and collaboration at the highest levels of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024