Diplomatic Diwali Greetings: Modi Meets Dhankhar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to exchange Diwali greetings. The meeting was cordial, marked by a sense of celebration, and emphasized the strengthening of political ties. Pictures of the meeting were shared on X, highlighting the festive spirit among India's political leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a festive gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to exchange Diwali greetings. This meeting underscores the importance of maintaining strong relationships among India's top leaders.
The Vice President's secretariat took to X, sharing photos that captured the cordial atmosphere of the gathering. The event not only celebrated Diwali but also demonstrated the enduring strength of political bonds in India.
As the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the Vice-President's Enclave, the spirit of the festival was evident, emphasizing unity and collaboration at the highest levels of government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diwali
- Modi
- Dhankhar
- Vice President
- Prime Minister
- India
- politics
- greetings
- festival
- leadership
ALSO READ
Trudeau Addresses Concerns Over Alleged Indian Interference in Canada
Controversy Erupts Over Prime Minister's Shrine Offering
Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Japanese Prime Minister Sends Offering to Controversial Shrine
India Takes Strategic Start Against New Zealand in Rain-Interrupted Test
Diplomatic Clash: Trudeau Accuses India of Sovereignty Breach