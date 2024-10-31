Jammu and Kashmir's Quest for Statehood: Deputy CM Choudhary's Stance
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary emphasized that while BJP celebrates Jammu and Kashmir's status as a Union Territory, the National Conference does not. He highlighted commitments by Modi and Shah on statehood restoration and asserted the government's authority despite recent changes, aiming to address development and public trust.
In a recent address, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, highlighted a growing divide in opinion on the region's Union Territory status. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might rejoice in this change, Choudhary firmly stated that the National Conference (NC) has never accepted it.
Choudhary also rebutted assumptions about the current NC government's lack of power, clarifying that while some departments might appear limited, the government operates with full authority. He recalled promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the restoration of statehood, urging for swift action to resolve the ongoing confusion.
The Deputy CM announced the convening of a short legislative Assembly session in Srinagar, followed by a full session in Jammu, to address pressing public issues. Despite skepticism from some quarters, Choudhary assured that the government is committed to development, employment, and increasing accountability, aiming to uphold public trust.
