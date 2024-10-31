Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: Congress Demands DGP Removal for Fair Elections

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole has requested the Election Commission of India to remove Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla before the state assembly elections. Patole accuses Shukla of bias towards the BJP and fears her role may compromise election transparency and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Congress state chief Nana Patole urged the Election Commission of India to dismiss DGP Rashmi Shukla, citing concerns over her alleged bias towards the ruling BJP.

In a formal letter, Patole accused Shukla of troubling opposition leaders, indicating potential threats to the integrity of the electoral process. The Congress noted past instances where the ECI acted on BJP's similar requests in other states, emphasizing the inconsistency.

The Congress delegation consistently raised concerns, alleging Shukla's involvement in controversial practices, like phone tapping. Patole stressed the urgency for Shukla's removal to maintain fairness in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

