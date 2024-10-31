Left Menu

Moldova's Historic Step Towards EU Integration

Moldova's top court has validated the pro-EU results of an October referendum, enabling constitutional changes for EU membership. The referendum's narrow win amid alleged vote-buying scandals highlights Moldova's ongoing struggle between Western and Russian influences, as President Sandu gears up for a runoff election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:53 IST
Moldova's Historic Step Towards EU Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova has taken a significant step towards joining the European Union as the country's top court validated the results of a crucial referendum held on October 20. This decision paves the way for constitutional amendments that will formalize Moldova's intention to pursue EU membership.

The "Yes" camp secured a slim victory with 50.35% of the vote, heavily influenced by Moldovans residing overseas. However, the electoral process has been overshadowed by claims of extensive vote-buying, mainly targeting the "No" camp, allegedly orchestrated by pro-Russian businessman Ilan Shor.

President Maia Sandu, who is preparing for a November 3 runoff against former prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, emphasized that the constitutional changes do not compromise national independence. This referendum occurs amid Moldova's accelerated efforts to align with the EU, a move intensified by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024