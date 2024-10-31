Moldova's Historic Step Towards EU Integration
Moldova's top court has validated the pro-EU results of an October referendum, enabling constitutional changes for EU membership. The referendum's narrow win amid alleged vote-buying scandals highlights Moldova's ongoing struggle between Western and Russian influences, as President Sandu gears up for a runoff election.
Moldova has taken a significant step towards joining the European Union as the country's top court validated the results of a crucial referendum held on October 20. This decision paves the way for constitutional amendments that will formalize Moldova's intention to pursue EU membership.
The "Yes" camp secured a slim victory with 50.35% of the vote, heavily influenced by Moldovans residing overseas. However, the electoral process has been overshadowed by claims of extensive vote-buying, mainly targeting the "No" camp, allegedly orchestrated by pro-Russian businessman Ilan Shor.
President Maia Sandu, who is preparing for a November 3 runoff against former prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, emphasized that the constitutional changes do not compromise national independence. This referendum occurs amid Moldova's accelerated efforts to align with the EU, a move intensified by Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)