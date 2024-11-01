Ukraine Confident in U.S. Backing Amid Election Uncertainty
Ukraine remains optimistic about continued U.S. support after the upcoming presidential election, despite former President Donald Trump's criticisms. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasizes the strong bipartisan backing, highlighting the battle as part of defending trans-Atlantic security and democracy against Russian aggression.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed confidence in sustained U.S. support irrespective of the winner of next week's presidential election, highlighting robust bipartisan backing. Speaking in Montreal, Sybiha underscored the critical role the U.S. plays in trans-Atlantic security and democracy.
Despite former President Donald Trump's remarks blaming President Zelensky for the Russia conflict, and his hints at reducing support if elected, Sybiha remains assured. He emphasized bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats, as well as from American citizens.
With Congress approving significant aid since Russia's invasion in 2022, Sybiha pointed out the unparalleled assistance from the U.S. as vital to restoring world order, reflecting a mutual commitment to protecting shared democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- US support
- election
- Trump
- Zelenskiy
- security
- trans-Atlantic
- bipartisan
- aid
- democracy
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Bold Victory Plan: Ukraine Seeks NATO Invitation Amid War
Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel Discuss Regional Security Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Ex-Mexican Security Chief García Luna Sentenced for Cartel Bribery
EU Confronts Migration Crisis: Security, Politics, and Policy at Crossroads
Heightened Security: Sky Marshals to Double After Flight Threat