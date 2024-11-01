Left Menu

Ukraine Confident in U.S. Backing Amid Election Uncertainty

Ukraine remains optimistic about continued U.S. support after the upcoming presidential election, despite former President Donald Trump's criticisms. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasizes the strong bipartisan backing, highlighting the battle as part of defending trans-Atlantic security and democracy against Russian aggression.

Updated: 01-11-2024 01:54 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed confidence in sustained U.S. support irrespective of the winner of next week's presidential election, highlighting robust bipartisan backing. Speaking in Montreal, Sybiha underscored the critical role the U.S. plays in trans-Atlantic security and democracy.

Despite former President Donald Trump's remarks blaming President Zelensky for the Russia conflict, and his hints at reducing support if elected, Sybiha remains assured. He emphasized bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats, as well as from American citizens.

With Congress approving significant aid since Russia's invasion in 2022, Sybiha pointed out the unparalleled assistance from the U.S. as vital to restoring world order, reflecting a mutual commitment to protecting shared democratic values.



