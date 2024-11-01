NCW Demands Action Against Misogynistic Remarks in Politics
The National Commission for Women Chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, condemned Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's remarks against candidate Shaina NC. She urged police and the Election Commission to act, emphasizing respect for women's dignity. An FIR was filed, and she highlighted the importance of women's rights in democracy.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women's Chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, has raised concerns about recent misogynistic statements in politics, specifically targeting Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's remarks regarding assembly candidate Shaina NC. Describing the comments as 'extremely inappropriate,' Rahatkar has called for police and the Election Commission to take corrective measures.
An FIR was registered in Mumbai against Sawant after he allegedly referred to Shaina NC as 'imported maal.' In response, Sawant, representing Mumbai South, claimed his words were misinterpreted. Rahatkar criticized such language, especially during Diwali, branding it unacceptable for public figures to demean women.
Marking elections as a 'great festival of democracy,' Rahatkar stressed the need for leaders to prioritize women's dignity above party politics. She urged collective efforts to protect women's rights, vital for the nation's progress, and emphasized maintaining decorum in governance discourse.
