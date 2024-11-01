Left Menu

Iran Contemplates Expanding Ballistic Missile Range Amid New Strategic Shifts

Kamal Kharrazi, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, revealed that Iran might extend the range of its ballistic missiles. He also suggested a potential change in Iran's nuclear policy if the country encounters an existential threat, reflecting a significant shift in Iran's defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:22 IST
Kamal Kharrazi

Kamal Kharrazi, a key advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, announced in an interview with pro-Iran channel Al-Mayadeen, that Iran is considering increasing the range of its ballistic missiles.

This statement indicates Tehran's evolving military strategy and suggests heightened regional military engagements.

Furthermore, Kharrazi hinted at a possible shift in Iran's nuclear policy if the nation perceives any existential threats, demonstrating a significant alteration in Iran's defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

