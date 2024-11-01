Iran Contemplates Expanding Ballistic Missile Range Amid New Strategic Shifts

Kamal Kharrazi, a key advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, announced in an interview with pro-Iran channel Al-Mayadeen, that Iran is considering increasing the range of its ballistic missiles.

This statement indicates Tehran's evolving military strategy and suggests heightened regional military engagements.

Furthermore, Kharrazi hinted at a possible shift in Iran's nuclear policy if the nation perceives any existential threats, demonstrating a significant alteration in Iran's defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)