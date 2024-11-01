Iran Contemplates Expanding Ballistic Missile Range Amid New Strategic Shifts
Kamal Kharrazi, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, revealed that Iran might extend the range of its ballistic missiles. He also suggested a potential change in Iran's nuclear policy if the country encounters an existential threat, reflecting a significant shift in Iran's defense strategy.
Kamal Kharrazi, a key advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, announced in an interview with pro-Iran channel Al-Mayadeen, that Iran is considering increasing the range of its ballistic missiles.
This statement indicates Tehran's evolving military strategy and suggests heightened regional military engagements.
Furthermore, Kharrazi hinted at a possible shift in Iran's nuclear policy if the nation perceives any existential threats, demonstrating a significant alteration in Iran's defense posture.
