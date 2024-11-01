Left Menu

Violence Erupts as TMC MLAs Attacked in West Bengal

Two Trinamool Congress MLAs were attacked in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Usha Rani Mondal was injured in Haroa, allegedly after being mobbed by 100-150 people. Sukumar Mahata faced an assault after a Kali Puja event. Police investigations are underway, with two arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:44 IST
  India

Violence has overtaken West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as two Trinamool Congress MLAs were targeted in separate incidents, police reported on Friday.

Usha Rani Mondal, the TMC representative from Minakha, suffered minor injuries on Thursday night when she was allegedly accosted by a mob of about 150 individuals after attending a Kali Puja pandal event. Mondal stated that she was forcibly removed from her vehicle and assaulted amidst gunfire. She suspects the attack was orchestrated by a former party leader dismissed over illegal activities before the Lok Sabha elections.

In a similar occurrence, TMC MLA Sukumar Mahata and his entourage were assaulted while returning from a Kali Puja function in Nazat. Mahata reported that part of his team was beaten, resulting in one member's hospitalization. He accused a rival faction involved in illegal activities for orchestrating the attacks. The police have commenced an investigation, leading to two arrests so far, with a broader manhunt ongoing. Previously, the Sandeshkhali and Minakhan regions have seen unrest, notably protests led by rural women against a local TMC leader's alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

