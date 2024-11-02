Rising Tensions: Israel and Lebanon on the Brink

Israel conducted extensive airstrikes on Lebanon's northeastern villages, claiming 52 lives, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The attacks come amid a renewed push for ceasefire negotiations and days before a US presidential election, as reported by Palestinians who recovered 25 bodies in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes.

On Saturday, Israeli emergency services reported injuries in Tira due to missile attacks from Lebanon, with Israel's military stating that three projectiles crossed the border. Efforts to mediate a truce continue with limited progress, as tensions remain high.

An intensified offensive on Hamas fighters in Gaza raised concerns over civilian conditions. The crisis has resulted in more than 2,897 deaths and 13,150 injuries in Lebanon, while over 1.4 million people have been displaced, escalating the humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)