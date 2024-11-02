BJP Hits Back: Congress in 'Desperate Panic Mode', Says CR Kesavan

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan has taken aim at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments criticizing the BJP and the central government, labeling them as signs of Congress's 'desperate panic mode.' Kesavan, speaking to ANI on Saturday, claimed that the Congress anticipates a significant defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, driving them into a state of anxiety.

Addressing Kharge's recent social media statements, Kesavan remarked, 'Mallikarjun Kharge's nervous tweets yesterday are a clear concession and admission of the impending Congress defeat in the elections. The Indian public distinctly recognizes the contrast between the Congress's deceptive tactics and Modi's reassuring guarantee.' He also highlighted what he described as 'tughlaqnomics,' a term borrowed from Mughal history to critique Rahul Gandhi's policies, which he alleges have misled the public with unfulfilled promises.

In another segment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Kharge's leadership, alleging internal dissatisfaction within the Congress. He recounted an incident during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process where Kharge was sidelined, questioning his authority within the party. Tiwari argued that Kharge's frustrations stemmed from a lack of respect within Congress, even suggesting that Kharge had started to question Rahul Gandhi's statements publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)