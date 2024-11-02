Left Menu

BJP Hits Back: Congress in 'Desperate Panic Mode', Says CR Kesavan

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on the BJP, suggesting the Congress is in 'desperate panic mode' ahead of major elections. Kesavan highlighted the contrast between Congress's 'false promises' and Modi's 'guarantee', asserting the GOP faces internal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:48 IST
BJP Hits Back: Congress in 'Desperate Panic Mode', Says CR Kesavan
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan has taken aim at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments criticizing the BJP and the central government, labeling them as signs of Congress's 'desperate panic mode.' Kesavan, speaking to ANI on Saturday, claimed that the Congress anticipates a significant defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, driving them into a state of anxiety.

Addressing Kharge's recent social media statements, Kesavan remarked, 'Mallikarjun Kharge's nervous tweets yesterday are a clear concession and admission of the impending Congress defeat in the elections. The Indian public distinctly recognizes the contrast between the Congress's deceptive tactics and Modi's reassuring guarantee.' He also highlighted what he described as 'tughlaqnomics,' a term borrowed from Mughal history to critique Rahul Gandhi's policies, which he alleges have misled the public with unfulfilled promises.

In another segment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Kharge's leadership, alleging internal dissatisfaction within the Congress. He recounted an incident during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process where Kharge was sidelined, questioning his authority within the party. Tiwari argued that Kharge's frustrations stemmed from a lack of respect within Congress, even suggesting that Kharge had started to question Rahul Gandhi's statements publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024