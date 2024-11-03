Sierra Leone Triumphs at Breeders' Cup Classic

In a thrilling finish at Southern California's Del Mar Racetrack, Sierra Leone captured the Breeders' Cup Classic title on Saturday, triumphing over rival Fierceness. This victory comes as a significant turnaround following a series of narrowly missed opportunities.

Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone had previously fallen short in his last four outings, including the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Brown expressed immense joy for the horse's performance, highlighting Sierra Leone's unwavering consistency and reliability.

Ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, Sierra Leone clinched the $7 million Classic, marking it as the most valuable horse race in North America. Japan's Forever Young secured the third position in this prestigious event.

