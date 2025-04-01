East Bengal Dominates with a Resounding 6-1 Victory over HOPS FC

East Bengal outclassed HOPS FC 6-1 at Kalyani Stadium on Monday, bringing them closer to clinching the IWL 2024-25 title. Leading the charge with six diverse scorers, East Bengal held a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime.

The match became a display of strategic football right from the outset, as Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock within three minutes, followed by Sandhiya Ranganathan and Maurine Achieng extending the lead. HOPS FC struggled to contain the onslaught, managing a solitary goal through Gladys Amfobea.

The victory propels East Bengal to the top of the standings with 30 points, needing only two wins to secure the championship. Meanwhile, relegation pressures mount on HOPS FC, who have gleaned just five points from 11 matches.

