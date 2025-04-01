Left Menu

East Bengal Dominates with a Resounding 6-1 Victory over HOPS FC

East Bengal secured a decisive 6-1 win against HOPS FC at the Kalyani Stadium, marking a significant step towards the IWL 2024-25 title. The team's comprehensive performance saw six different players on the scoresheet, highlighting their dominance and leaving HOPS FC in a precarious position in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:47 IST
East Bengal Dominates with a Resounding 6-1 Victory over HOPS FC
East Bengal celebrate after winning against HOPS FC (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

East Bengal outclassed HOPS FC 6-1 at Kalyani Stadium on Monday, bringing them closer to clinching the IWL 2024-25 title. Leading the charge with six diverse scorers, East Bengal held a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime.

The match became a display of strategic football right from the outset, as Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock within three minutes, followed by Sandhiya Ranganathan and Maurine Achieng extending the lead. HOPS FC struggled to contain the onslaught, managing a solitary goal through Gladys Amfobea.

The victory propels East Bengal to the top of the standings with 30 points, needing only two wins to secure the championship. Meanwhile, relegation pressures mount on HOPS FC, who have gleaned just five points from 11 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025