East Bengal Dominates with a Resounding 6-1 Victory over HOPS FC
East Bengal secured a decisive 6-1 win against HOPS FC at the Kalyani Stadium, marking a significant step towards the IWL 2024-25 title. The team's comprehensive performance saw six different players on the scoresheet, highlighting their dominance and leaving HOPS FC in a precarious position in the league standings.
- Country:
- India
East Bengal outclassed HOPS FC 6-1 at Kalyani Stadium on Monday, bringing them closer to clinching the IWL 2024-25 title. Leading the charge with six diverse scorers, East Bengal held a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime.
The match became a display of strategic football right from the outset, as Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock within three minutes, followed by Sandhiya Ranganathan and Maurine Achieng extending the lead. HOPS FC struggled to contain the onslaught, managing a solitary goal through Gladys Amfobea.
The victory propels East Bengal to the top of the standings with 30 points, needing only two wins to secure the championship. Meanwhile, relegation pressures mount on HOPS FC, who have gleaned just five points from 11 matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jack Draper's Triumph: A British Victory at Indian Wells
Canada's SailGP Triumph: A Wind-whipped Victory in LA
Thrilling Victory: Messi and Picault Lead Inter Miami to Crucial Win
Marc Marquez Dominates Argentina Grand Prix, Clinches Second Victory of Season
Thrilling Day at Yuva All-Stars: Victory, Ties, and Top Performances Mark Day 12