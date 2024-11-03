Left Menu

BJP's Bold Promise: Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced BJP's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand while exempting tribals. The party's manifesto promises a Displacement Commission for rehabilitation, employment creation, and deportation of illegal immigrants if elected to power. Elections are scheduled for November.

Updated: 03-11-2024 12:21 IST
In a significant political move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, should they win the upcoming state elections. The announcement excludes tribals from the UCC's scope, countering claims that it would harm their rights and culture.

Releasing the party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', Shah emphasized forming a Displacement Commission to support those affected by industrial and mining activities. Additionally, BJP plans to consider the Sarna religious code issue and vows to create 5 lakh jobs, with nearly 3 lakh in government sectors.

The manifesto outlines investigations into examination paper leaks, and a firm stance on identifying and deporting illegal immigrants. Shah accused the current government of abetting infiltrators, affecting Jharkhand's demography and indigenous safety. The elections will occur in two phases, with results on November 23.

