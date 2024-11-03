BJP's Bold Promise: Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand

In a significant political move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, should they win the upcoming state elections. The announcement excludes tribals from the UCC's scope, countering claims that it would harm their rights and culture.

Releasing the party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', Shah emphasized forming a Displacement Commission to support those affected by industrial and mining activities. Additionally, BJP plans to consider the Sarna religious code issue and vows to create 5 lakh jobs, with nearly 3 lakh in government sectors.

The manifesto outlines investigations into examination paper leaks, and a firm stance on identifying and deporting illegal immigrants. Shah accused the current government of abetting infiltrators, affecting Jharkhand's demography and indigenous safety. The elections will occur in two phases, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)