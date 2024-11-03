Left Menu

Kejriwal Revives Padyatra Amidst Allegations Against BJP

The AAP announced the resumption of leader Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra in West Delhi as part of their campaign for the 2025 assembly polls. Senior leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempts to halt these marches by allegedly attacking Kejriwal. The BJP has not responded to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:07 IST
In a strategic campaign move, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden in West Delhi, the party confirmed on Sunday.

As part of efforts leading up to the February 2025 assembly elections, various AAP leaders have embarked on foot marches across Delhi.

Senior AAP figure Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to derail these political pursuits by targeting Kejriwal, a claim met with silence from the BJP.

