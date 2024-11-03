Kejriwal Revives Padyatra Amidst Allegations Against BJP

In a strategic campaign move, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden in West Delhi, the party confirmed on Sunday.

As part of efforts leading up to the February 2025 assembly elections, various AAP leaders have embarked on foot marches across Delhi.

Senior AAP figure Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to derail these political pursuits by targeting Kejriwal, a claim met with silence from the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)