Close Race with High Stakes: Harris vs. Trump in Pivotal U.S. Election
In the final days before the U.S. presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in key battleground states. Harris campaigns in Michigan, facing skepticism from Arab Americans, while Trump targets rural voters with rallies in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.
DETROIT, Nov 3 - As the U.S. presidential election looms, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump engage in a tight contest across key battleground states. A new poll reveals a close race between Harris and Trump, particularly in seven states that could decide Tuesday's outcome.
This weekend, Harris campaigns in East Lansing, Michigan, amid challenges such as skepticism from the state's Arab American community over her stance on the Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, Trump is rallying in rural areas, seeking to energize his voter base in smaller cities across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Both candidates highlighted different national visions in their final campaign push. Harris criticizes Trump's past presidency as divisive and promises to address cost-of-living issues, while Trump points to Harris as accountable for economic challenges, including inflation and immigration. With millions of votes already cast, the decisive winner may not be known until after election day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
