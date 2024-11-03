Left Menu

Close Race with High Stakes: Harris vs. Trump in Pivotal U.S. Election

In the final days before the U.S. presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in key battleground states. Harris campaigns in Michigan, facing skepticism from Arab Americans, while Trump targets rural voters with rallies in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:41 IST
Close Race with High Stakes: Harris vs. Trump in Pivotal U.S. Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DETROIT, Nov 3 - As the U.S. presidential election looms, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump engage in a tight contest across key battleground states. A new poll reveals a close race between Harris and Trump, particularly in seven states that could decide Tuesday's outcome.

This weekend, Harris campaigns in East Lansing, Michigan, amid challenges such as skepticism from the state's Arab American community over her stance on the Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, Trump is rallying in rural areas, seeking to energize his voter base in smaller cities across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Both candidates highlighted different national visions in their final campaign push. Harris criticizes Trump's past presidency as divisive and promises to address cost-of-living issues, while Trump points to Harris as accountable for economic challenges, including inflation and immigration. With millions of votes already cast, the decisive winner may not be known until after election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024