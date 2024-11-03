Close Race with High Stakes: Harris vs. Trump in Pivotal U.S. Election

DETROIT, Nov 3 - As the U.S. presidential election looms, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump engage in a tight contest across key battleground states. A new poll reveals a close race between Harris and Trump, particularly in seven states that could decide Tuesday's outcome.

This weekend, Harris campaigns in East Lansing, Michigan, amid challenges such as skepticism from the state's Arab American community over her stance on the Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, Trump is rallying in rural areas, seeking to energize his voter base in smaller cities across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Both candidates highlighted different national visions in their final campaign push. Harris criticizes Trump's past presidency as divisive and promises to address cost-of-living issues, while Trump points to Harris as accountable for economic challenges, including inflation and immigration. With millions of votes already cast, the decisive winner may not be known until after election day.

