BJP Leader Slams Canada's Charges: Calls for United Defence of India's Integrity

BJP Punjab Vice President Fateh Singh Bajwa criticizes Canada's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing them as baseless. Bajwa challenges Rahul Gandhi's stance and condemns Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's actions as election ploys. The Indian government vehemently protests Canada's claims, labeling them absurd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:49 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Fateh Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Punjab's Vice President Fateh Singh Bajwa categorically condemned Canada's accusations implicating Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Bajwa criticized the lack of evidence and questioned Rahul Gandhi's response, urging him to support India's Home Minister.

Bajwa argued that India's rapid growth has unsettled Canada, leading to baseless allegations. He accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using the controversy as a political strategy to gain advantage in elections but warned of adverse effects on Indian students abroad and international relations.

The situation escalated when Trudeau presented claims of India's involvement in Nijjar's death in Parliament, prompting India's Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a strong protest. The MEA dismissed the allegations as 'absurd and baseless,' highlighting a diplomatic rift between the two nations. India's concerns were formally communicated to the Canadian High Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

