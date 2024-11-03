Left Menu

Sadness as BJP Stalwart Gurjant Singh Barar Passes Away

Gurjant Singh Barar, a three-time MLA from the BJP, passed away on Sunday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed condolences to his family. Gurjant's grandson, Gurveer Singh, is currently an MLA. His political impact and leadership are fondly remembered.

Updated: 03-11-2024 22:42 IST
BJP stalwart Gurjant Singh Barar, a seasoned politician and three-time MLA, passed away on Sunday, leaving a legacy of dedicated public service.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conveyed heartfelt condolences to Barar's family, recognizing his enduring contributions to the state's political landscape.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, alongside BJP state president Madan Rathore, joined in mourning the loss of a leader whose influence is carried forward by his grandson, current Sadulshahar MLA Gurveer Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

