Tight Race in Moldova's Presidential Election: Stoianoglo Leads

Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by Moldova's Socialist Party, leads the presidential race with 51.2% of votes counted. However, votes from Moldova's diaspora, which previously supported incumbent Maia Sandu, are yet to be counted. Analysts believe early results suggest Sandu may ultimately win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 04-11-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 02:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Moldova

In Moldova's presidential election, Alexandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russia Socialist Party, has taken a narrow lead, with 51.2% of votes tallied so far.

The election results remain inconclusive as votes from Moldova's diaspora, who favored the current president Maia Sandu in the first round, still need to be counted.

Political analyst Vlad Kulmninsky expressed to Reuters that despite early results, it is likely that Maia Sandu could emerge victorious in the final count. Both candidates have yet to comment on the provisional outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

