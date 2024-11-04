Tight Race in Moldova's Presidential Election: Stoianoglo Leads

In Moldova's presidential election, Alexandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russia Socialist Party, has taken a narrow lead, with 51.2% of votes tallied so far.

The election results remain inconclusive as votes from Moldova's diaspora, who favored the current president Maia Sandu in the first round, still need to be counted.

Political analyst Vlad Kulmninsky expressed to Reuters that despite early results, it is likely that Maia Sandu could emerge victorious in the final count. Both candidates have yet to comment on the provisional outcomes.

