Harris vs Trump: A Tightrope Election Race

The electoral showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains neck-and-neck, as indicated by recent opinion polls. Both candidates represent their major political parties, with Harris flying the Democratic banner and Trump the Republican. Independent voters hold sway in this tight race.

To clinch victory, candidates must secure 270 electoral college votes, with pivotal outcomes expected from battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. The focus is especially sharp on Michigan and Pennsylvania due to their significant electoral count.

Polling data from The New York Times and Siena College highlights a photo-finish scenario, with Harris gaining momentum in North Carolina and Georgia. Trump narrows her lead in Pennsylvania and maintains his edge in Arizona. However, with results within margins of error, the leadership in these states remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)