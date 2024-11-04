Sandu's Election Win Signals Shift for Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended his congratulations to Maia Sandu for clinching victory in Moldova's presidential election.

In a message on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted that the Moldovan electorate has favored a direction towards economic prosperity and social stability under Sandu's pro-Western leadership.

Sandu's victory was declared after a closely contested election, signaling a significant shift in Moldova's political landscape.

