Sandu's Election Win Signals Shift for Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Moldova's Maia Sandu following her victory in the recent presidential election. Sandu's win reflects a preference among Moldovans for economic growth and social stability, as announced by Zelenskiy in a social media post acknowledging the pro-Western shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:54 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Flickr
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended his congratulations to Maia Sandu for clinching victory in Moldova's presidential election.

In a message on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted that the Moldovan electorate has favored a direction towards economic prosperity and social stability under Sandu's pro-Western leadership.

Sandu's victory was declared after a closely contested election, signaling a significant shift in Moldova's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

