Modi Slams Jharkhand Coalition, Calls for 'Double Engine Government'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique against the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand on Monday, branding it as an 'infiltrators' alliance' and a 'mafia's slave' for allegedly backing Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Addressing a rally in Garhwa, Modi accused the coalition of turning corruption into an industry, threatening the tribal populace. He stressed the state's need for a 'double engine government' for long-term development.

Citing stalled projects and the misappropriation of central funds, Modi emphasized his party's promises, aiming for a stable, secure, and thriving Jharkhand under BJP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)