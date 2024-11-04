Left Menu

Modi Slams Jharkhand Coalition, Calls for 'Double Engine Government'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition, calling it an 'infiltrators' alliance' and blaming it for corruption, appeasement politics, and hindering development. He urged voters to elect BJP for stability and progress, citing past achievements and future promises in his speech during a rally in Garhwa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique against the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand on Monday, branding it as an 'infiltrators' alliance' and a 'mafia's slave' for allegedly backing Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Addressing a rally in Garhwa, Modi accused the coalition of turning corruption into an industry, threatening the tribal populace. He stressed the state's need for a 'double engine government' for long-term development.

Citing stalled projects and the misappropriation of central funds, Modi emphasized his party's promises, aiming for a stable, secure, and thriving Jharkhand under BJP's governance.

