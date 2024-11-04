Congress Eyes Decisive Mandate in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Amid BJP Challenges

The Congress is setting its sights on a decisive mandate in the upcoming elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Party leader Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence in securing victories in both states, emphasizing the strength of existing alliances. However, the party remains vigilant to prevent any 'last-minute mischief' reminiscent of the Haryana election outcomes.

Ahead of the November 23 results, Ramesh highlighted that determining the chief ministerial candidate for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra would be straightforward if they achieve a majority. He criticized recent BJP tactics, claiming that the Mahayuti government has failed Maharashtra's farmers and weaker communities.

Ramesh voiced concerns over BJP's alleged campaign of polarisation in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Despite potential intra-party seat-sharing disputes, he portrayed a united front, aiming for a clear mandate to counter BJP's influence, while addressing key issues like caste census and investment shifts.

