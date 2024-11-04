Modi Blasts JMM Coalition: A Call for Change in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce verbal assault against Jharkhand's JMM-led ruling coalition on Monday, accusing it of deep-rooted corruption and aiding Bangladeshi infiltrators. He branded the coalition a 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' (mafia's slave), asserting its involvement has threatened Jharkhand's social fabric and tribal communities.

Addressing a rally in Garhwa, Modi criticized the coalition for transforming corruption into an industry, impacting marginalized communities in the state. He advocated for the BJP, pledging economic reforms and benefits, including job creation and financial support for women and youth. Modi's visit comes ahead of assembly elections scheduled for November.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for a 'double engine government' to accelerate infrastructure projects and development in Jharkhand. He presented BJP's manifesto, which promises initiatives such as providing Rs. 2,100 to women monthly and Rs. 2,000 in unemployment allowances to youth. Modi concluded by stressing the party's intent to honor tribal icons like Birsa Munda and restore confidence in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)