Left Menu

Modi Blasts JMM Coalition: A Call for Change in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition for alleged corruption and supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators, calling it a 'Mafia's Slave.' He urged voters to support the BJP for transparent governance and promised economic benefits. Modi emphasized the need to protect tribal communities and boost infrastructure development in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:17 IST
Modi Blasts JMM Coalition: A Call for Change in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce verbal assault against Jharkhand's JMM-led ruling coalition on Monday, accusing it of deep-rooted corruption and aiding Bangladeshi infiltrators. He branded the coalition a 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' (mafia's slave), asserting its involvement has threatened Jharkhand's social fabric and tribal communities.

Addressing a rally in Garhwa, Modi criticized the coalition for transforming corruption into an industry, impacting marginalized communities in the state. He advocated for the BJP, pledging economic reforms and benefits, including job creation and financial support for women and youth. Modi's visit comes ahead of assembly elections scheduled for November.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for a 'double engine government' to accelerate infrastructure projects and development in Jharkhand. He presented BJP's manifesto, which promises initiatives such as providing Rs. 2,100 to women monthly and Rs. 2,000 in unemployment allowances to youth. Modi concluded by stressing the party's intent to honor tribal icons like Birsa Munda and restore confidence in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024