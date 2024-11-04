Protests Erupt Over Abdullah's Controversial Remarks
The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Jammu against Farooq Abdullah's controversial remarks on handling terrorists. The Dal criticized Abdullah and the NC for allegedly promoting terrorism, demanding action against Pakistan-backed terrorists. Abdullah suggested capturing terrorists to uncover masterminds, sparking political discord.
The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) organized a protest march in Jammu on Monday, denouncing the National Conference (NC) and its president Farooq Abdullah for recent statements that have stirred political turmoil.
Protesters condemned Abdullah's suggestion to capture terrorists to reveal the individuals orchestrating attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, rather than killing them outright.
Led by RBD president Rakesh Kumar, demonstrators in Jammu criticized the Abdullah family and the NC for their alleged role in fostering anti-India sentiments and demanded stringent measures against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
