Protests Erupt Over Abdullah's Controversial Remarks

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) organized a protest march in Jammu on Monday, denouncing the National Conference (NC) and its president Farooq Abdullah for recent statements that have stirred political turmoil.

Protesters condemned Abdullah's suggestion to capture terrorists to reveal the individuals orchestrating attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, rather than killing them outright.

Led by RBD president Rakesh Kumar, demonstrators in Jammu criticized the Abdullah family and the NC for their alleged role in fostering anti-India sentiments and demanded stringent measures against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)