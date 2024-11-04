Modi's Strong Rebuke: Congress Under Fire for Tribal Reservation Policies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Congress of undermining tribal reservations for electoral gain. At a rally, he highlighted past opposition to reservations by Congress leaders and alleged that their policies could disenfranchise tribal, Dalit, and backward communities. He claimed that the ruling coalition in Jharkhand is risking tribal identity, urging voters to support BJP for protective legislation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized Congress on Monday, accusing them of attempting to strip tribal communities of their reservation rights to benefit a select 'vote bank.'
At an election rally in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, Modi underscored B.R. Ambedkar's efforts for tribal rights while claiming previous opposition by Congress. He warned of claimed attempts by Congress to abolish tribal reservations.
Modi alleged that the ruling JMM-led alliance has jeopardized tribal identity by enabling Bangladeshi infiltrators. He vowed that a BJP-helmed government would legislate to reclaim tribal lands tangled in illegal claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
