Modi's Strong Rebuke: Congress Under Fire for Tribal Reservation Policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized Congress on Monday, accusing them of attempting to strip tribal communities of their reservation rights to benefit a select 'vote bank.'

At an election rally in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, Modi underscored B.R. Ambedkar's efforts for tribal rights while claiming previous opposition by Congress. He warned of claimed attempts by Congress to abolish tribal reservations.

Modi alleged that the ruling JMM-led alliance has jeopardized tribal identity by enabling Bangladeshi infiltrators. He vowed that a BJP-helmed government would legislate to reclaim tribal lands tangled in illegal claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)