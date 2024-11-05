Handshake Politics: Drama in Palakkad By-Poll Campaign

The Palakkad by-poll has taken an unexpected turn in political drama as CPI(M)'s independent candidate P Sarin launched a 'handshake campaign.' This initiative came in response to a cold-shoulder received from his Congress opponent, Rahul Mamkootathil, who sidestepped a handshake at a recent event.

Sarin, expelled from Congress, used this campaign to scrutinize public perception of the incident, stating it might encourage apologies to voters. Meanwhile, Congress stalwart Shashi Tharoor emphasized the necessity of maintaining courtesy across political lines, reflecting on his own bipartisan gestures in past elections.

The by-poll, postponed to November 20, arose after Shafi Parambil transitioned to the Lok Sabha. With politics influencing public demeanor, the ongoing clash between Sarin and Mamkootathil underscores deeper party tensions and strategic narratives.

