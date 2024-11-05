Left Menu

BJP's Mighty Rocket: Rajnath Singh on Jharkhand's Political Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, likening it to 'fused Diwali crackers' while referring to the BJP as a 'mighty rocket' prepared to elevate the state. Singh accused the JMM of corruption and appealed to voters for a government change, promising development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:07 IST
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has unleashed a fierce attack on the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, calling it a 'fused cracker' post-Diwali. Speaking at an election rally in Ranchi, Singh asserted that the BJP is set to propel Jharkhand to new heights, portraying it as a 'mighty rocket.'

Addressing the crowd in Hatia, Singh declared it was evident that the BJP would govern the state after a key supporter of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mandal Murmu, switched allegiance to the BJP. He lambasted the JMM for alleged corruption, dubbing it 'Jamkar Malai Maro' and accusing it of betraying tribal interests.

Singh questioned Soren on the influx of infiltrators and the declining tribal population in Jharkhand, urging a BJP win for transformational governance. He boasted that India's economy is projected to rank third globally by 2027. Assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

