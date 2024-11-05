Kerala's Political Unrest: The Waqf Bill Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled allegations against Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of engaging in 'appeasement politics' by opposing proposed amendments to the Waqf law. The issue has gained significance amid the ongoing bypoll campaign in the state.

Former Union Minister and BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar highlighted that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. However, the LDF and UDF have preemptively opposed the amendments, which they voted against in a resolution passed unanimously in the Kerala Assembly.

Javadekar criticized the UDF and LDF for their 'double standards,' accusing them of siding with extremists and ignoring broader national concerns like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He demanded transparency regarding Waqf land holdings in Kerala and stressed that the issue is not a Hindu-Muslim conflict but rather a legal matter involving property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)