Rajnath Singh's Bold Claims: BJP as Jharkhand's Mighty Rocket

During an election rally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the JMM-led coalition as 'fused crackers' after Diwali, asserting BJP's capability to elevate Jharkhand's status. He accused JMM of corruption and promised BJP's focus on development, tribal welfare, and implementing a Uniform Civil Code if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:12 IST
  • India

In a fiery election rally in Ranchi's Hatia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the JMM-led coalition, branding it as post-Diwali's 'fused crackers' and promoting the BJP as the 'mighty rocket' poised to propel Jharkhand to new heights.

Singh provocatively accused the JMM of corruption, alleging that the party 'sucks the blood of tribals' and undermines their welfare. He criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the shrinking tribal population and vowed to curb infiltration and reclaim land from alleged infiltrators.

Highlighting the BJP's clean record, Singh called for an end to 'dynastic politics' and promised systemic change, tribal development, and passage of the Uniform Civil Code. With a vision for India to rank third globally by 2027, Singh confidently predicted BJP's electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

