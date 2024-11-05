Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes BJP's Communal Remarks and Highlights Rural Struggles

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of communal remarks in Jharkhand, urging the Election Commission to act. They highlighted issues in the MGNREGS and fertilizer shortages, noting deregistration of workers and advocating for increased workdays and funding.

Updated: 05-11-2024 19:12 IST

  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing their communal rhetoric in the election campaign in Jharkhand. The party has called on the Election Commission to intervene and address what it terms a breach of the electoral code.

In addition to addressing political tensions, the CPI(M) has drawn attention to several pressing issues facing the nation's rural areas, notably the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Allegations of bureaucratic harassment and digitalisation troubles have reportedly led to the deregistration of eight crore workers over the past two years.

Highlighting a parallel crisis, the party pointed to a significant shortage of fertilizers in the country, which has left farmers struggling and compelled them to purchase at rates above those set by the government. The CPI(M) is demanding an urgent governmental response, including increased funding and workdays under MGNREGS.

