Strengthening Ties: India's Unwavering US Partnership
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence in the ongoing growth of India-US relations, irrespective of the US election outcome. He highlighted the Quad's importance, revived during Trump's tenure, which continues to thrive as a significant strategic alliance among the US, India, Australia, and Japan.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that India-US relations will continue to flourish, unaffected by the US presidential election's outcome. This statement was made during a joint press briefing with Australian counterpart Penny Wong.
Jaishankar highlighted the substantial progress in US-India ties over the last five presidencies, including Trump's earlier term, and underscored the enduring significance of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan.
Penny Wong echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Quad's strategic importance in maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, suggesting that the coalition's value will persist regardless of the election results.
