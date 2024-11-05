Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Unwavering US Partnership

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence in the ongoing growth of India-US relations, irrespective of the US election outcome. He highlighted the Quad's importance, revived during Trump's tenure, which continues to thrive as a significant strategic alliance among the US, India, Australia, and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:56 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Unwavering US Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that India-US relations will continue to flourish, unaffected by the US presidential election's outcome. This statement was made during a joint press briefing with Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Jaishankar highlighted the substantial progress in US-India ties over the last five presidencies, including Trump's earlier term, and underscored the enduring significance of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan.

Penny Wong echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Quad's strategic importance in maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, suggesting that the coalition's value will persist regardless of the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024