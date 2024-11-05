Strengthening Ties: India's Unwavering US Partnership

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that India-US relations will continue to flourish, unaffected by the US presidential election's outcome. This statement was made during a joint press briefing with Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Jaishankar highlighted the substantial progress in US-India ties over the last five presidencies, including Trump's earlier term, and underscored the enduring significance of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan.

Penny Wong echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Quad's strategic importance in maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, suggesting that the coalition's value will persist regardless of the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)