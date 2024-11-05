Rising Risks: Bird Flu Alert Heightens in Britain

Britain has heightened the risk level for bird flu to high, following the detection of two strains, H5N5 and H5N1, in wild birds. This update was announced by the government on Tuesday, reflecting growing concerns over the virus's impact.

Avian influenza, better known as bird flu, has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of birds worldwide. Recently, the virus's spread to mammals has raised alarms about the potential for human-to-human transmission.

The decision to elevate the risk level follows Britain's experience with several bird flu outbreaks in the past, including its largest-ever outbreak in 2021. Previously, the threat level was increased to medium in mid-October.

