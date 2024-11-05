Left Menu

Rising Risks: Bird Flu Alert Heightens in Britain

Britain elevated its bird flu risk level from medium to high after detecting H5N5 and H5N1 strains in wild birds. The virus, having caused millions of bird deaths globally, has begun affecting mammals, sparking concerns about possible human-to-human transmission. Britain previously witnessed its largest outbreak in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:06 IST
Rising Risks: Bird Flu Alert Heightens in Britain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has heightened the risk level for bird flu to high, following the detection of two strains, H5N5 and H5N1, in wild birds. This update was announced by the government on Tuesday, reflecting growing concerns over the virus's impact.

Avian influenza, better known as bird flu, has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of birds worldwide. Recently, the virus's spread to mammals has raised alarms about the potential for human-to-human transmission.

The decision to elevate the risk level follows Britain's experience with several bird flu outbreaks in the past, including its largest-ever outbreak in 2021. Previously, the threat level was increased to medium in mid-October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024