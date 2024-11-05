Left Menu

Massive Seizure in Maharashtra Ahead of Assembly Elections

Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, authorities seized cash, narcotics, liquor, and precious metals worth Rs 252 crore. The Election Commission addressed nearly all complaints through its C-Vigil app. Additionally, a significant number of licensed weapons were surrendered, with some being confiscated and licenses canceled.

Updated: 05-11-2024 22:26 IST
Ahead of the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra, authorities have seized contraband and valuables worth Rs 252 crore. This includes Rs 63.47 crore in cash, liquor valued at Rs 33.73 crore, narcotics worth Rs 32.67 crore, and gold and silver worth Rs 83.12 crore, which were confiscated between October 15 and November 4.

Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam disclosed that during this period, the Election Commission received 2,469 complaints via the C-Vigil app, of which 99% were resolved. This intense scrutiny comes in light of the model code of conduct in effect since October 15.

In the context of electoral safety, 55,136 out of 78,267 licensed weapons have been voluntarily surrendered. However, 229 weapons were confiscated, and 575 licenses were revoked. Exceptions were made in over 10,000 cases, allowing individuals to retain their arms at home during this period.

