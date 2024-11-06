Netanyahu's Surprise Cabinet Shake-Up Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over a trust crisis amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Israel Katz replaced Gallant, while Gideon Saar took over as foreign minister. This development occurs during Israel's intensified operations in Gaza and potential threats from Iran.
In a surprising political shake-up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, citing a lack of trust crucial amidst Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. With no time wasted, Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz, his close ally, as Gallant's successor, while Gideon Saar stepped into the role of foreign minister.
Tensions between Gallant and Netanyahu, both members of the right-wing Likud party, have been boiling over disagreements on the objectives of the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. Gallant's departure coincided with heightened military campaigns and amidst the United States' focus on its presidential election, adding a layer of unpredictability to the timing.
The announcement comes as Israel braces for repercussions from the recent airstrikes on Iran, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in leadership unity. Gallant's exit underscores the rift within Israel's right-wing coalition, with high-profile political figures expressing starkly divided views on its implications for national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blinken Urges Israel to Secure Strategic Peace with Hamas
Blinken Urges Strategic Success as Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies
Hamas Envoy in Moscow: Diplomatic Moves Amidst Middle East Tensions
Israeli Military Kills Hamas Commander and UNRWA Staff Member
Judicial Shift: ICC Faces Delays in Netanyahu-Hamas Case