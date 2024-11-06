Crisis and Conflict: Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Amid Escalating Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, citing a 'crisis of trust', and appointed Israel Katz to lead military efforts in Gaza and Lebanon. Netanyahu's decision, which surprised many, led to widespread protests by citizens in Israel.

Critics accused the Prime Minister of prioritizing political maneuvers over national security, especially with the threat of Iranian retaliation looming after recent airstrikes. Gallant's dismissal occurred amid ongoing operations against Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Gallant's termination also found opposition within Israel's political circles, sparking debate over military and political objectives. International reactions followed, with the U.S. emphasizing continued collaboration with Katz and foreign ministers seeking diplomatic solutions to the conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)