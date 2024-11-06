Left Menu

Mexican Judicial Reform: Controversy and Constitutional Debate

Mexico's Supreme Court nearly invalidated a contentious judicial reform requiring judge elections. The reform, pushed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, involved electing judges by popular vote and questioned the anonymous work of judges on organized crime cases. The court narrowly missed the required votes during a heated debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:22 IST
Mexican Judicial Reform: Controversy and Constitutional Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a closely watched decision, Mexico's Supreme Court fell short by just one vote to overturn parts of a judicial reform causing significant controversy. The reform, advanced by legislators in September and supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum, was intended to alter the process of electing judges.

The contentious elements highlighted in the Supreme Court's draft ruling included the proposed election of judges and magistrates through popular vote, and allowing judges to work anonymously on organized crime cases. Former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's influence was clearly felt, with Sheinbaum backing the reforms.

A recent lower house decision has added further complexity, making constitutional amendments immune to challenge, thereby questioning the efficacy and future power of the Supreme Court. Court President Norma Pina reiterated the Constitution's supremacy, as talks continue on the needed majority to roll back the reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024