Mexican Judicial Reform: Controversy and Constitutional Debate

In a closely watched decision, Mexico's Supreme Court fell short by just one vote to overturn parts of a judicial reform causing significant controversy. The reform, advanced by legislators in September and supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum, was intended to alter the process of electing judges.

The contentious elements highlighted in the Supreme Court's draft ruling included the proposed election of judges and magistrates through popular vote, and allowing judges to work anonymously on organized crime cases. Former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's influence was clearly felt, with Sheinbaum backing the reforms.

A recent lower house decision has added further complexity, making constitutional amendments immune to challenge, thereby questioning the efficacy and future power of the Supreme Court. Court President Norma Pina reiterated the Constitution's supremacy, as talks continue on the needed majority to roll back the reform.

