Trump Secures Nebraska's Conservative Stronghold

In a decisive victory, Republican Donald Trump claimed the electoral vote from Nebraska's staunchly conservative 3rd Congressional District. The district, sprawling across 80 counties and two time zones, endorsed Trump decisively.

His triumph over Democratic contender Kamala Harris underscores the region's historical Republican leanings. It's been a Democratic drought here since 1958, with Trump maintaining a solid 3-to-1 support margin in previous elections.

The Associated Press made the projection official at 9:25 p.m. EST, reaffirming Trump's enduring influence in one of the nation's most conservative districts.

