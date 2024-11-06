Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls with Strategic Meeting

BJP leaders gathered in New Delhi to strategize for upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, including various bypolls. The meeting focused on campaign strategies, alliance coordination, and organizational elections, particularly the BJP's internal leadership polls. Strategic discussions also centered on state-level poll strategy and alliance strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:05 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and union minister JP Nadda (Photo/X @BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders convened in New Delhi to craft a robust strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, alongside crucial bypolls in several other states. The assembly, which took place on Tuesday, was reportedly segmented into two distinct phases, with the latter focusing on the party's internal elections.

Insiders reveal that the initial phase of discussions featured key leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, who delved into effective electoral strategies with allied ministers. A primary aim of the dialogue was to bolster coordination within the National Democratic Alliance prior to the winter parliament session. A preceding meeting had been orchestrated at JP Nadda's residence.

The party heads scrutinized the campaign's structural framework, emphasizing precision in messaging. Additionally, a pivotal strategy was formulated to enhance synergy with coalition partners as the elections loom. Discussions also included consultations with Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi on Bihar bypolls, while Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary was engaged in dialogue over the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. The subsequent meeting phase was dedicated to internal organizational processes, spotlighting the planned internal elections.

The leadership also deliberated on expediting processes for the BJP's National President election and state organizational elections. A thorough examination of state-wise leadership roles at district and mandal levels was conducted, with updates on progress shared. Spearheaded by JP Nadda and Amit Shah, the meeting extended beyond ninety minutes. The single-phase election for Maharashtra's 288 seats is slated for November 20, while Jharkhand's 81-seat assembly will undergo a two-phase vote on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is fortified by its alliance with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) forming the Mahayuti coalition. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, partnerships with the All Jharkhand Students Union, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (BJP) are intact. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

