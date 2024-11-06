Kamala Harris Secures New Hampshire Triumph
Vice President Kamala Harris clinched a victory in New Hampshire, continuing the state’s Democratic trend in presidential elections. Her win highlights the state's alignment with Democrats in recent decades, despite the Republican primary wins of Donald Trump, who repeatedly lost the state in general elections.
- Country:
- United States
Vice President Kamala Harris secured a victory in New Hampshire on Wednesday, further extending the state's two-decade tradition of favoring Democrats with its four electoral votes. New Hampshire has consistently backed Democrats in seven of the last eight presidential elections.
This victory comes just nine months after the Democratic National Committee decided to bypass New Hampshire as the lead-off presidential primary state. The decision, however, did not impede Harris's success.
It marks the third occasion where Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in New Hampshire's GOP primary, yet failed to win the state in the general election. The Associated Press announced Harris as the winner at 1:16 am EST.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dueling Narratives: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump on the Campaign Trail
Donald Trump to Join Joe Rogan: A Political Podcast Affair
Fed Independence: A Crucial Factor in U.S. Presidential Elections
Battleground Showdowns: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Ignite Voter Momentum
Cuba's Uncertain Future Hinges on U.S. Presidential Election