Kamala Harris Secures New Hampshire Triumph

Vice President Kamala Harris secured a victory in New Hampshire on Wednesday, further extending the state's two-decade tradition of favoring Democrats with its four electoral votes. New Hampshire has consistently backed Democrats in seven of the last eight presidential elections.

This victory comes just nine months after the Democratic National Committee decided to bypass New Hampshire as the lead-off presidential primary state. The decision, however, did not impede Harris's success.

It marks the third occasion where Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in New Hampshire's GOP primary, yet failed to win the state in the general election. The Associated Press announced Harris as the winner at 1:16 am EST.

