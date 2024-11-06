Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Resolution Sparks Political Firestorm
Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly passed a resolution demanding dialogue with the Centre for restoring the state's special status, prompting chaos as BJP members protested. The resolution, lacking debate, highlighted concerns over the special status removal. Despite opposition, it passed, reflecting political tensions over the 2019 decision.
In a heated session on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly approved a resolution calling for dialogue with the Center to restore its special status, leading to protests from BJP members. The resolution, aiming to express concerns about the unilateral removal of the special status, passed with a voice vote amidst uproar.
BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, vehemently opposed the resolution, arguing it was not on the agenda. Sharma's remarks escalated tensions, with members tearing copies of the document in frustration. The Speaker eventually pushed the resolution through amidst growing discord.
The contentious resolution stems from the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 by the Modi government, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The political friction continues as BJP members assert the resolution was crafted in collusion, reflecting persistent divides over the region's future.
