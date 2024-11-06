BJP Slams Karnataka Congress Over Alleged Corruption Scandals
The BJP criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of corruption tied to MUDA and Valmiki scams. BJP's Pradeep Bhandari claims Rahul Gandhi instructs his ministers to partake in corrupt activities. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah faced an inquiry over the alleged MUDA scam involvement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka Congress, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging widespread corruption. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of being involved in multiple scams, including those related to MUDA and Valmiki, and claimed these are orchestrated under the directive of Rahul Gandhi to channel funds into his family's coffers.
Bhandari contended that corruption is rampant wherever the Congress governs. Drawing parallels with instances of corruption in Delhi, including a liquor scam, he accused the Karnataka Congress of demanding bribes for transfers and postings within the excise department. He labeled the ongoing Siddaramaiah-led administration as the most corrupt in Karnataka's history. According to him, the MUDA and Valmiki scams are only the tip of the iceberg, illustrating the alleged corrupt practices synonymous with the Congress party.
In the midst of these allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared at the Lokayukta Police office in Mysuru for an inquiry into the MUDA scam. The inquiry follows a court directive issued on September 27 to investigate accusations regarding the illegal allocation of 14 prime sites in Mysuru worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. The Lokayukta has been tasked with scrutinizing these claims and determining their validity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
