Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Fighter for Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary and UDF candidate for Wayanad, accuses BJP of undermining constitutional values in India. She criticizes the government for neglecting support for farmers and small businesses, highlighting local issues like migration and inadequate facilities in Wayanad. Vadra pledges commitment to resolving these challenges.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of Congress and UDF's hopeful in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, fiercely criticized the BJP administration on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of attempting to dismantle India's foundational constitutional principles such as equality, justice, and secularism.
During a corner meeting in the Cherukode area in Wandoor's assembly constituency, Vadra emphasized that the last decade under the BJP's governance saw an alarming surge in divisive politics, which diverted public attention away from pressing national issues, thereby consolidating the party's political grip.
Vadra pointed out that under the BJP, crucial support for farmers and small to medium enterprises has weakened, which she claims are the bedrock of India's economy. She also noted the lack of essential amenities like clean water, education, and healthcare in Wayanad while affirming her commitment to advocate relentlessly for the constituency's development.
