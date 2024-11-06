Lukashenko Declares Trump Winner Amid Controversy

In a surprising announcement, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared Donald Trump the winner of the recent U.S. presidential election, as reported by the Russian state-run news agency RIA on Wednesday.

This declaration has fueled further discussion on the international stage, adding another layer of complexity to an already tumultuous political event. Lukashenko's remark is expected to evoke a range of responses from global leaders and analysts.

The comment by the Belarusian leader is particularly noteworthy given the contentious atmosphere surrounding the U.S. election results, which have been the subject of ongoing debate and analysis worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)