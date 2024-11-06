Left Menu

Lukashenko Declares Trump Winner Amid Controversy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reportedly called Donald Trump the winner of the U.S. presidential election, according to the Russian state-run agency RIA. This statement adds to the international discourse surrounding the election results, sparking varied reactions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:04 IST
Lukashenko Declares Trump Winner Amid Controversy
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a surprising announcement, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared Donald Trump the winner of the recent U.S. presidential election, as reported by the Russian state-run news agency RIA on Wednesday.

This declaration has fueled further discussion on the international stage, adding another layer of complexity to an already tumultuous political event. Lukashenko's remark is expected to evoke a range of responses from global leaders and analysts.

The comment by the Belarusian leader is particularly noteworthy given the contentious atmosphere surrounding the U.S. election results, which have been the subject of ongoing debate and analysis worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024