Left Menu

Call for Restoration: Jammu and Kashmir's Battle for Autonomy

Newly-elected lawmakers in Jammu and Kashmir have passed a resolution urging the Indian federal government to restore the region's partial autonomy, a demand likely to be rejected by Prime Minister Modi's administration. This comes after the 2019 revocation of Kashmir's special status, which ignited significant opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:08 IST
Call for Restoration: Jammu and Kashmir's Battle for Autonomy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, lawmakers in Jammu and Kashmir passed a resolution demanding the restoration of the region's partial autonomy, a position the central government is expected to dismiss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration had revoked the territory's special status in 2019, causing widespread opposition and arrests.

The scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy split the area into federally governed territories, leading to international criticism and local unrest, especially in the disputed Kashmir Valley, where a prolonged insurgency has claimed numerous lives.

The region, now governed by an opposition alliance after recent elections, continues to challenge Modi's long-standing policies as it seeks to reclaim constitutional safeguards removed four years ago, amid persistent geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024