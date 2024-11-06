Global Reactions Pour In: Trump’s Historic Election Victory

Global reactions erupted as Donald Trump claimed a historic victory over Kamala Harris, marking a return to the White House four years after his first term. Participants from various sectors voiced their opinions on the implications of Trump's political resurgence.

Among the key figures responding to Trump's victory was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who expressed appreciation for Trump's 'peace through strength' strategy in global politics. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also extended his congratulations, emphasizing the close alliance between their nations.

NATO's Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, reiterated the importance of Trump's leadership in strengthening alliances. Similarly, international leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu and Emmanuel Macron highlighted the potential for renewed collaborations under Trump's presidency, even as opinions varied on economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)