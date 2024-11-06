Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ambedkar, a principal architect of India's Constitution, embraced Buddhism here in 1956. Gandhi also participated in a constitutional respect event amid BJP criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra assembly elections loom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a poignant visit to Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Wednesday. The site holds historical significance as it was here that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a pivotal figure behind India's Constitution, converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

During his visit, Gandhi paid his respects to Ambedkar and penned a note in the visitors' diary. His itinerary included addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', an event organized at Suresh Bhatt hall in Reshimbagh, closely situated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and the RSS headquarters.

On the political front, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Gandhi of opposing Ambedkar's ideology, dismissing his actions as mere 'drama'. The backdrop of the visit adds to the political narrative as the state braces for a tightly contested election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

