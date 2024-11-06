Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi

As the Maharashtra assembly elections loom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a poignant visit to Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Wednesday. The site holds historical significance as it was here that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a pivotal figure behind India's Constitution, converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

During his visit, Gandhi paid his respects to Ambedkar and penned a note in the visitors' diary. His itinerary included addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', an event organized at Suresh Bhatt hall in Reshimbagh, closely situated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and the RSS headquarters.

On the political front, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Gandhi of opposing Ambedkar's ideology, dismissing his actions as mere 'drama'. The backdrop of the visit adds to the political narrative as the state braces for a tightly contested election.

(With inputs from agencies.)