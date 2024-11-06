Leaders Worldwide Celebrate Trump's Historic Presidential Comeback

On November 6th, the world reacted swiftly as Fox News projected a victory for Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, marking a major political return after his 2016-2020 presidency. Leaders from across the globe congratulated Trump on what many have termed a historic comeback.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump's 'peace through strength' strategy, expressing hopes for nearer peace in Ukraine. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated what he called the 'greatest comeback' and reaffirmed the alliance between their nations.

European figures like Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer expressed eagerness to work with Trump, emphasizing shared values of peace and cooperation. NATO's Mark Rutte highlighted Trump's role in maintaining alliance strength. These sentiments were echoed by leaders from Italy, the Netherlands, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)